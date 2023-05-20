IPL 2023: Suresh Raina credits RR coach Kumar Sangakkara for Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise

Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had the best Indian Premier League (IPL) season of his career in 2023, scoring 625 runs in 14 regular season games at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163.

The southpaw is second on the list of players with most runs scored this season, behind only RCB skipper Faf du Plessis who has scored 702 runs in 13 regular season games so far. While Jaiswal's talent was never in doubt, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has credited Jaiswal's rise to Rajasthan Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara. What did Suresh Raina say? Speaking to Jio Cinema - official digital broadcaster of IPL 2023, Raina said, "There is a certain calmness in his batting. There is a different energy in his body language, scoring runs consistently for his team. For this, I'll give a lot of credit to Kumar Sangakkara who is sitting in their dugout. He's (Jaiswal) a different type of player. He looks to dominate. And any player who looks to dominate in this format reaches a different level. He has all those qualities."

Also Read: From powerplay basher to able enforcer! Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2023 success decoded How has Jaiswal progressed this season? To put things in perspective, till the 13th regular season match of Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal had scored his runs in 2023 at a strike rate of 166.2 while his strike rate in previous two seasons were 132.99 and 148.21 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

His latest and fifth fifty of the season, against Punjab Kings, although came at a strike rate of 138 but it was his 73-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket which laid a base for Rajasthan and by the time Jaiswal had departed, his team needed just 51 runs in 5.3 overs with six wickets left. What next for Jaiswal? Many former cricketers including former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar have said that the left-handed batsman should soon be inducted in the Indian side. "I think he's ready and should be given a chance," Gavaskar told Star Sports before Friday's match against PBKS.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE