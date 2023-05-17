Explained: From powerplay basher to able enforcer! Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2023 success decoded

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has come of age in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hander, who was first picked by Rajasthan Royals after his exploits at the U-19 World Cup 2020 for India, has taken the 2023 season by storm and is on third place on the most run-getters list.

Jaiswal has 575 runs in 13 games he has played so far which is just one run shy of second-placed Shubman Gill. Had Jaiswal not gotten out on a duck in his last innings and had scored runs equal to his average this season - 47.9 (~48), he would have been near top-placed Faf du Plessis, who has hit 631 runs this season.

However, it is not just the amount of runs Jaiswal has scored but the pace at which he has done as well that has surprised everyone. Jaiswal has scored his runs in 2023 at a strike rate of 166.2 while his strike rate in previous two seasons were 132.99 and 148.21 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Jaiswal's average has also nearly doubled to 48 in 2023 from 25.8 in 2022 and 24.90 in 2021. Collectively, Jaiswal had scored 547 runs from his inaugural season in 2020 to 2022 at a strike rate of 134 and an average of mere 23.78. Clearly, Jaiswal in 2023 has found his rhythm and his dominance on the field has also led to the calls of including him the Indian side as soon as possible. Breaking down Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting in IPL 2023 As mentioned above, Jaiswal has scored his runs at much higher pace this season than the previous three seasons. It's not like that he was batting slowly last couple of seasons but he wasn't able to accelerate after getting decent starts in the powerplay. This year though, Jaiswal has gone berserk not even in the first 10 balls but after that as well.

During the first 10 balls (or less) in all the matches Jaiswal has batted in, he has scored 221 runs collectively off 113 balls at a strike rate of 194.6! He has also hit 31 fours and 12 sixes during that time, which means one boundary every 2.5 balls.

Coming to the second part of his innings, that is, 11-25 balls, Jaiswal has managed to score 172 runs off 115 balls at a strike rate of 149 with 25 fours and five sixes. He also has been dismissed only twice between ball 11 to 25, which means once he gets to play 10 balls, he ensures that the innings is a big one and the opportunity does not go waste.

From balls 26 to 40, Jaiswal has scored 114 runs off 85 balls at a strike rate of 134 - his slowest phase and yet better than Virat Kohli's overall strike rate (133) this season. And once Jaiswal goes past 40 balls, done thrice this season, he has gone bonkers hitting 64 runs off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 256. How has Yashasvi Jaiswal batted in Powerplay, middle and end overs? A batsman's pace of innings truly can be judged by how he has batted in the middle overs when the field has been spread and there are less gaps to find the boundaries. Let's see how Jaiswal has fared in those situations:

Jaiswal comes as an opener which means that he always gets to play in the powerplay - the best batting conditions in the match - and he has taken full advantage of that, giving quickfire starts to his team.

Out of 13 times Jaiswal has batted, he has ensured to stay after the powerplay seven times, thus making sure there's least pressure on the next batsman to score quickly when he comes in to bat. The southpaw has scored 338 runs off 189 balls in the powerplay at a whopping strike rate of 178 and an average of 56.33.

Jaiswal has also hit 52 fours and 14 sixes in the powerplay which translates to one boundary (either four or six) every 2.86 balls.

After powerplay, Jaiswal has scored 190 runs off 136 balls at a strike rate of 139 and an average of 38. The numbers are clearly less than the powerplay ones, but any team would happily take the runs at the strike of 140 if offered an opportunity. In terms of boundaries, Jaiswal has hit 25 of them - 17 fours and eight sixes - which means one boundary every ~6 balls.

Now, there's no team in the world, let alone IPL, that will get one boundary every over from 7 to 15. In the final five overs, Jaiswal has batted only once - during his 124 off 62 against MI - and has scored 47 runs in 18 balls at a strike rate of 261 with the help of five fours and four sixes. Conclusion Clearly, Jaiswal has become matured in his approach season by season and in the current one, he has ensured that once there's a start, he doesn't let it go and turns it into a big innings.

Rajasthan, thanks to Jaiswal to some extent, has won its six games - and every single one when Jaiswal has hit a fifty - four times this season. The Royals, however, had lost when Jaiswal turned his fifth fifty into a hundred, but that's not the batsman because he had done all he could to take his team past 200 but MI were just too good on the day.

