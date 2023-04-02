IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar takes a CHEEKY dig at DC's David Warner after match against LSG

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar took a cheeky dig at Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner at the post-match presentation ceremony. Delhi had played against Lucknow on Saturday and lost by 50 runs but Warner was confident that they'll be better in their next match at home in Delhi.

Sunil Gavaskar, however, made a sly remark after Warner said that he was in Delhi last in 2011. Notably, the Australian had played the second Test in Delhi during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy. Here's how the conversation went:

David Warner: We go back to Delhi in front of our home crowd. I know it's a batting wicket. The last time, I was there in Delhi back in 2011, it was low and slow. Now I saw a bit of green grass on that surface. There will be a bit of dew in the night. If we can get an all-round good wicket, it would be fantastic.

Sunil Gavaskar: David last time you were there in Delhi in 2011-12? You were there last month!

David Warner: Yeah, I know that. That was a different pitch, it was a red ball. Let's forget that.

Another presenter Simon Doull then chipped and called Gavaskar's remark cheeky as the trio burst out laughing.

Delhi Capitals (DC), meanwhile, had a horrid start to their campaign as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs both teams' season opener on April 1. Delhi were in command during their bowling for most times but some death-over flourish have LSG 193 to defend, which proved too much for Delhi in the end.

Delhi skipper Warner, however, had a decent day with the bat as he scored 48-ball 56, highest from his side. Chasing 194, Delhi could manage only 143/9 in their 20 overs. Apart from Warner Rilee Rossouw scored 30 runs. Capitals will next play against Titans on April 4.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE