IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar says MS Dhoni 'could take over India coaching role' in future

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar thinks that CSK skipper MS Dhoni could be the head of Indian men cricket team in near future. Dhoni, who has already retired from the international cricket, continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The World Cup 2011 winner, however, is speculated to bid goodbye to IPL at the end of ongoing season.

Gavaskar, while speaking to Star Sports, said, “MS Dhoni could take over the coaching role (in the Indian team) a little bit later. I think that is how it should be. I do believe that you need a little bit of cooling off period before you take any assignment with the team (after retiring as a player)."

Gavaskar, however, opined that Dhoni should take the position, if he does, after a cooling-off period of 2-3 years.

“Be it the selection committee, the manager, or the coach, I think you need a 2 or 3-year cooling off period because you are making decisions about the player that you have been playing with. You can give anyone a three-year cooling-off period and then look at it,” said Gavaskar further.

Notably, Dhoni's retirement rumours are doing rounds ever since the current IPL season began. Recently, former India batter Mohammed Kaif also said that Dhoni is playing a mentor now rather than a player.

"Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier," Kaif said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Dhoni has also thanked crowd for multiple times for coming out wearing yellow jersey and supporting him wherever CSK has gone to play.

