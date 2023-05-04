IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni no longer playing as a player but as mentor' - Former Indian batter on CSK captain

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 45 of IPL 2023 edition. The match was abandoned due to persistent rain as both sides shared a point each. Only 19.2 overs were possible in the match which saw Lucknow managing 125 for 7 courtesy of Ayush Badoni's 33-ball 59*. Earlier, CSK spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja put a brake on the scoring charts for LSG and reduced them to 62/5 in 14 overs before some counterattack from Badoni.

Nonetheless, there was not much for the fans as the match got abandoned whereas they could not get to see MS Dhoni bat. At the coin toss, former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison asked the CSK skipper about his IPL future. Morrison asked in a cheeky manner, "This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?" To this, the former Indian captain said, "Well you have decided it’s my last". The 41-year-old Dhoni's response went viral in no time.

Apart from the game, former Indian batter-turned-commentator Mohammed Kaif opined on Dhoni and said he is not playing this season as a player but as a mentor.

"Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier," Kaif said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said on Dhoni's IPL future, "Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing."