IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar makes ABSURD suggestion to curb wide and no-balls | READ

ChennaiUpdated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Most ex-cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar have been miffed with the omission of Khan because it sends a message that performance in Ranji cricket is not rewarded Photograph:(Twitter)

CSK bowlers bowled 13 wides and three no-balls during the LSG's chase including an 11-ball over by Tushar Deshpande in the powerplay. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni was also not pleased by these extra balls and issued a stern warning to his pace bowlers.

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar offered an absurd suggestion to curb the wide and no-balls bowled by bowlers while on air during the CSK vs LSG match in IPL 2023.

Gavaskar, while commentating with Ian Bishop and Simon Doull, said during the 17th over of the chase that 'there should be a provision of a free-hit after two back-to-back wide-balls.'

Gavaskar said that a free-hit for wide-balls would force bowlers to focus on lines. The two commentators, however, immediately responded that it's a 'stupid thing' to say in front of bowlers. Notably, both Simon Doull and Ian Bishop were bowlers in their playing day for New Zealand and West Indies, respectively.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," said Dhoni at the post match presentation.

CSK, nonetheless, went on to win the match in their Chepauk homecoming after nearly four years. Batting first, CSK were provided a belligerent start by openers RUturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Gaikwad, especially, was lethal as he scored his second consecutive fifty in IPL that too off just 25 balls.

CSK eventually managed 217/5 in their 20 overs. For LSG, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Mark Wood were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets each.

During the chase, LSG got off to a flyer, thanks to West Indian opener Kyle Mayers, who scored a nonchalant 22-ball 53, his second in two matches too. CSK spinners, however, soon derailed the chase with three wickets with Moeen Ali bagging four-for.

LSG eventually fell short by 12 runs in a 400+ run fest at the Chepauk, allowing CSK to complete a dream homecoming.

 

