IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on THIS PBKS star, says 'his contribution with bat cannot be undermined'

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Jitesh Sharma after an impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab are all set to play Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. According to Gavaskar, Jitesh has been a big factor in Punjab’s run in the tournament with them still standing a chance to make the playoffs.

"Jitesh Sharma has been contributing well for PBKS, he's been striking the ball at a good rate at the back end of the innings. He's giving Punjab just the push and momentum towards the last 4/5 overs, which they have not had in the previous years. So his contribution with the bat cannot be undermined,” Sunil Gavaskar said while speaking to the broadcasters.

Jitesh is making a massive impact as a finisher/power-hitter for PBKS. In 11 games so far, he has scored 239 runs at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 165.97. His best score this season is 49*. He has turned up with small, but impactful scores for his team in this season.

After the Saturday's clash, PBKS will take on DC again in the return leg at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala while they will also conclude the season at the same venue against 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals. Currently, they have 10 points from 11 matches and will look to end the season on a high, trying to make the last four.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar

