IPL 2023: 'Shouldn't go to a stage where MS Dhoni...: Virender Sehwag's STERN WARNING to CSK after RCB win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in match 24 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday evening (April 18). Being asked to bat first, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, MS Dhoni & Co. rode on Devon Conway's 83 (45), Ajinkya Rahane's 20-ball 37 and Shivam Dube's 27-ball 52 to post a mammoth 226 for 6 in 20 overs. In response, RCB managed 218/8 -- with electrifying fifties from Glenn Maxwell (36-ball 76) and Faf du Plessis (33-ball 62) with some tidy overs towards the end to win by a whisker.

At the post-match presentation, Dhoni reviewed CSK's death-bowling performance and said, " It is a difficult one for the youngsters, specially at this time of the year with the dew around. But they are working hard. Bravo is one of the specialists. Under him, the bowlers will gain confidence. It's a team game. The coach, the bowling coach and the senior players guide them."

Virender Sehwag, India's former cricketer, spoke at length on CSK's bowling performance. The Yellow Army bowlers had leaked runs left, right and centre in the first half of RCB's run-chase. After ten overs, RCB was well-placed 121 for 2. They somehow pulled things back with regular wickets towards the end overs and leaked only 37 runs in the last four overs (with 46 required from 24 balls). Nonetheless, they once again conceded plenty of extras -- which has been their Achilles heels this season -- in the high-scorer (11; including six wides).

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz, "Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. CSK had bowled two-three years of extra and against RCB, they bowled another extra over. It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain."

He added, "With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest."