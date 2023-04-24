IPL 2023: Shane Watson backs Axar Patel's batting ability, says 'He is a world-class power hitter'

Former Australia great and Delhi Capitals assistant head coach Shane Watson was full of praise for star all-rounder Axar Patel having impressed in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. According to Watson, Axar is a “world-class” power hitter and can help DC recover in the IPL season after a poor start. DC are due to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, April 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

"The first few years of Axar, we were used to seeing him as a very skilled bowler but his batting was a little restricted. But now he's a world-class power hitter and a world-class batsman. We saw that in the Test matches against Australia and now to see what he's done in IPL is very special. It shows his dedication to his skill. And he's doing it against the best bowlers in the world, not part-time bowlers," the former Australia all-rounder added.

DC have endured a tough start to life in the current season of the IPL as they lost their first five matches but recently registered their first win of the season. DC beat KKR in a low-scoring affair on Thursday and will look to continue that momentum ahead of the SRH clash, with both teams occupying the bottom two spots.

"I enjoyed my rivalry playing against Ishant Sharma. Now to work with him as a coaching staff is incredible. He certainly will play a big part in our team, especially in the powerplay. There's still a lot of T20 cricket left in Ishant Sharma,” Watson added.

The Capitals were expected to flourish under the captaincy of David Warner who was given the reins of the side after skipper Rishabh Pant was out of the season. DC’s chances of making the playoffs are slim after five teams have eight or more points and have made it tough for them, however, DC still return a mathematical chance of making the last four.

