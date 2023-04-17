IPL 2023: Sehwag comes down hard on under-performing Riyan Parag, says RR batter could soon get kicked out

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has come down hard on Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag for his series of poor scores in IPL 2023. The young player has struggled to get going in four matches played so far, having scored just 39 runs. Moreover, what upsets Sehwag more is Parag’s mode of dismissals, wherein he gifted his wicket away on most occasions.

Even against Gujarat Titans the other night, when the stakes were high, Parag was expected to bail his team out of trouble, but he failed yet again in the chase, only for the pressure to increase on the batter to come. Fortunately, Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 50 and assistance from the lower order, including Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Ashwin, ensured RR cross the line with three wickets.

Speaking on such mistakes and where it could take Parag going ahead in this tournament, Sehwag said he hasn’t lived up to the trust that was invested in him by the franchise. He added that for those sitting outside waiting for their turn, it’s frustrating to watch someone who hasn’t performed consistently getting regular chances.

“It is right for the players who are sitting outside to think 'What wrong have we done to not get these many chances.' Even Rajasthan management must be thinking about how long they should back Riyan Parag. If he wants to play for India then this is the platform where he has to deliver, or else he deserves to sit on the bench,” said Sehwag while speaking on Cricbuzz.

The dashing opener further added that if Parag fails to deliver in another game, RR must try the bench strength and see who fits in that role.

“They have invested that trust in Riyan Parag for a long time now, but he just hasn't lived up to that trust. They are still in a good position and can afford to look at other players who are on the bench. The more you continue to back, the more injustice it will be on the players waiting in the wings. So, this is their chance to check who else can fit in that role,” Sehwag added.