IPL 2023: 'CSK treat everyone with same respect, never let anyone feel low,' claims star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja is an IPL legend, and having represented Chennai Super Kings for over 11 years further magnifies his stature. Ahead of IPL 2023 marquee clash between CSK and RCB at M Chinnaswamy on Monday evening, Jadeja had a few encouraging words to say for his franchise.

Speaking to Star Sports, Jadeja revealed CSK’s winning-psychology and how by working on it they found so much success over the years. An integral part of the yellow army now, the left-handed Jadeja said CSK treat everyone with equal respect - be it the senior-most player or an upcoming U-19 player. He added that no one in the camp puts pressure on anyone and will never let a player feel low, regardless of his performance.

"CSK management and the owners never put any pressure on any players. Even now, after 11 years with CSK, they have the same attitude and approach. They'll never make you feel low even when you aren't performing well," Jadeja told Star Sports. "There is no senior and junior kind of thing there. Even any youngster from U19 will get the same respect and treatment as other senior players. No pressure at all. No biases among any players, whether they are playing or not," Jaddu added.

Earlier, another spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali also revealed what goes behind the camera in the CSK’s dressing room - saying for the team, especially for MS Dhoni, the process matters; and if everyone follows that right the results will eventually follow.

"The one thing with CSK is that it is not always about the result, it's about the process and that takes care of the result. You are not going to always win. One thing we know is that for MS the process is really important. If we do that well, we will most of the games. That's how you really come back from losing," the English all-rounder said in a video posted on CSK’s social media handles.

Meanwhile, RCB will host CSK for the 31st time in the IPL, with the former four-time champions leading the head-to-head record by 19-10. Moreover, in the past five outings between the two sides, Chennai have come on the top three times.