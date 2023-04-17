IPL 2023: 'For MS Dhoni, the process is really important...,' says Moeen Ali ahead of CSK's away clash vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings Moeen Ali said for captain MS Dhoni it’s the process that matters and the not the result; and if the team follows the process right, the results will surely follow. Ahead of the Southern derby between RCB and CSK on Monday evening at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, Moeen revealed he really enjoyed playing at this venue while he was with Virat’s team earlier.

Speaking in a video posted by CSK on its social media handles, Moeen explained how was his first experience of playing at this venue in Bengaluru and what really goes into the CSK camp ahead of each game.

"When I played for RCB here against CSK, I remember there being more yellow shirts actually for the first time. The crowd is amazing here. It's an amazing stadium. Really good fans. It's more of a local derby, which is always a big game and a game that we always look forward to," Moeen Ali said.

He further added that at CSK it’s all about trusting the process and that itself takes care of the results.

"The one thing with CSK is that it is not always about the result, it's about the process and that takes care of the result. You are not going to always win. One thing we know that for MS the process is really important. If we do that well, we will most of the games. That's how you really come back from losing," Moeen Ali further added.

Meanwhile, against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game, CSK lost the close encounter by two runs despite Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja almost pulling off an inevitable chase. As things stand, they are placed sixth in the points table with two wins in four games, while RCB is seventh with same outcomes but a lower net run-rate.

Against RCB in the IPL, CSK have won 19 out of the 30 games played, while at this venue the number is tied at 4-4. Meanwhile, in their last four meetings, Chennai have come on the top three times.