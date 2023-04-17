IPL 2023: DC coaching staff might face axe after current season, claims report

Delhi Capitals are having a nightmare of a season with five losses in as many matches. This despite their skipper David Warner being one of the top run scorers across the league, having amassed 228 runs in five matches.

The major problems for Delhi have been at the top-order where Prithvi Shaw's 34 runs in five matches have put undue pressure on his peers, resulting in either slow run-rate or wickets. With no hope of DC getting better anytime soon as well, a report in media agency Press Trust of India (PTI) has claimed that the DC owners are mulling to trim the coaching staff.

Currently, DC's coaching staff includes six names with Ricky Ponting being the head coach. Other names in the list are James Hopes (assistant coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach), Shane Watson (assistant coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach) and Biju George (assistant coach). Apart from them, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly serves as the franchise Director of Cricket.

A source, according to the report, told PTI that poor results are going to have its repercussions, although no changes would be done mid-season.

"Obviously, nothing will happen mid season but the poor result for two successive season will have it's share of repercussions when JSW and GMR, the two co-owners sit back and take stock of the season," the source aware of the developments informed PTI.

"So you will certainly not have this jumbo coaching staff next season for sure. There will be a few heads that might roll," the source added further.

In their opening match of the season, Delhi Capitals conceded 193 against Lucknow and manage just 143 while chasing. In the next match DC could manage only 162 in their 20 overs which Gujarat Titans chased with six wickets in hand.

Bowling first in their third match against Rajasthan Royals, DC bowlers were taken to cleaners for 199 in 20 overs but the batsmen could only score 142 in reply. Playing against Mumbai Indians, DC folded for 172 and Mumbai chased the target in exact 20 overs with six wickets in hand.

Coming into the match against RCB, DC's batting faltered once more as they scored just 151 in 20 overs while chasing 175.

