IPL 2023: 'Why is he playing...': Yusuf Pathan on Nitish Rana's selection strategy after KKR's loss vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders may have crossed 200-run mark thrice in this IPL but their bowling has been abysmal so far and they have conceded 200 twice and 185+ twice in five matches so far.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana also showed his frustration with the bowlers after their latest loss against Mumbai Indians at the post-match presentation, asking them to deliver.

Former KKR player, Yusuf Pathan, however, has questioned Nitish Rana's selection strategy. Notably, KKR kept Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav out and played Lockie Ferguson but didn't give him the new ball, which Pathan found strange.

"I was surprised as to why did he select Ferguson in the playing XI. If you are not going to give him the new ball, then why is he playing? He is now bowling that well, so maybe change him for someone else because his pace bowling attack is coming across as very weak", Pathan said after the match.

"Shardul Thakur, Ferguson and Umesh Yadav are there. Last season, Umesh was brilliant and showed good form. But he needs a wicket taking partner so that the entire pressure doesn't fall on him. If there is so much pressure on a fast bowler, then maybe even he won't be able to perform well. The other two pacers need to perform better. They should also check for other options," he added further.

Meanwhile, speaking to Ravi Shastri at the post match presentation after loss against MI, KKR skipper Rana said, "Definitely, I would like my bowling unit to deliver. One or two matches are fine... but it's happening for five matches in a row now. Every bowler can have one or two bad days, but when it happens back-to-back, it's a cause of worry. We need to have a talk about it when we sit back, and come back stronger.”

KKR currently are at fifth place in the points table with four points from five matches.

