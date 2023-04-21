IPL 2023: 'Sachin Tendulkar was my role model and inspiration' - Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has credited Sachin Tendulkar his role model and inspiration in cricket as he spoke fondly for the great of the game ahead of his 50th birthday. Sachin will turn 50 on Monday, April 24 with special plans in place for the birthday while a new book by Simon and Schuster was launched. Rohit is currently leading the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and praised the former World Cup winner who was titled ‘God of Cricket’.

"Sachin Tendulkar was my role model and inspiration. He was the benchmark," Rohit Sharma stated in the book Sachin@50 published by Simon and Schuster for Sachin's 50th birthday.

Rohit’s MI have recovered well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and have registered their third consecutive win to take them to six points. MI will win the IPL for the first time since 2020 and a record sixth IPL title to their trophy cabinet.

On the flip side, the likes of former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly also praised Sachin ahead of his 50th birthday. The master of the game, Sachin scored more than 33, 000 runs in his career and is the only man with 100 international hundreds.

"First, there was Sir Don Bradman, then there was Sir Garfield Sobers. Then it was Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar," Sunil Gavaskar said in Sachin@50 published by Simon and Schuster for Sachin's 50th birthday.

"Sachin is the best I have seen and will perhaps ever see. Well done my friend and a very happy birthday," stated Sourav Ganguly in Sachin@50 published by Simon and Schuster for Sachin's 50th birthday.

The season will come as a special occasion for the Tendulkar family with Arjun also making his debut for the Mumbai side and was instrumental in the recent win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Arjun also scalped his first IPL wicket in the contest when he got the better of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. MI will next take on Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

