IPL 2023: RR's Sandeep Sharma takes 'catch of IPL history' to dismiss MI's Suryakumar Yadav - WATCH

Mumbai Indians won a thrilling contest against the Rajasthan Royals but the win didn't come without the hiccups. On the fourth ball of the 16th over in MI's chase, Royals' Sandeep Sharma caught one of the best catches ever in the IPL history to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav. Mumbai, eventually, won the match but the catch allowed Rajasthan to pull things back for bit.

Batting at 55 on just 28 balls, Suryakumar Yadav played played a slower bouncer from Trent Boult over his shoulder towards fine-leg area. Standing at short fine-leg, Sharma started running back and covered a distance of 19 metres before stretching fully forward to complete a gem of a catch. Have a look at the video: WHAT. A. CATCH! 🤯



Spectacular effort from Sandeep Sharma to get the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav 👏🏻👏🏻#MI need 43 off 18.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/trgeZNGiRY #IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/0PVyi5z7SB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023 × Mumbai were 152/4 after Yadav's wicket, needing 61 runs 26 balls with Tilak Varma joined by Tim David on the crease. The duo did take Mumbai home with David going berserk in his unbeaten innings of 45 off 14 balls. The catch, however, made sure that Royals stay in the hunt until the last over.

Bowling the last with Mumbai needing 17 runs to win, Jason Holder delivered three juicy full-toss balls to Tim David, who smashed all of them out of park to take his side home with six wickets and three balls left, hunting down a mammoth target of 213 runs.

Also Read: Former Pak bowler Wasim Akram picks this LOCAL player to lead CSK after MS Dhoni

Earlier, Rajasthan batted first in Indian Premier League's (IPL) 1000th match with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a brilliant 124 off 62 balls. The Rajasthan batter was adjudged 'Player of the Match' despite ending on the losing side. Such was the impact of Jaiswal's show that the next best score from a Royals batter was 18 runs by Jaiswal's opening partner Jos Buttler.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was also left impressed by the southpaw and said that post match presentation, “I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, he’s taken it to the next level. I asked him ‘where did you get the power from’. He said he’s been going to the gym, that’s good for him, India and RR."

p>WATCH WION LIVE HERE