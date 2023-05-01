IPL 2023: Former Pak bowler Wasim Akram picks this LOCAL player to lead CSK after MS Dhoni

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram is the latest to suggest Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's successor after his retirement. Notably, MS Dhoni is likely to bid adieu to IPL after this season, however, nothing remains certain as of now.

Talking to the sports website Sportskeeda, Akram opined, "CSK had tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 and saw that his own performances were getting affected. They had to change the captain. I think they won't get a better option than Rahane as he can become consistent and is a local player. We have seen that local players are more successful in franchise cricket."

Explaining his logic behind picking Rahane as successor, Akram said that CSK might have their own plan but Rahane, being a local player, remains an excellent choice.

"As for foreign players, they don't even remember players' names, so how can they lead? So, I think Rahane is an excellent choice to lead Chennai if Dhoni says he's had enough. CSK might have their own plans, but they are a franchise that plans by putting a lot of thought, epitomised by Stephen Fleming, who knows the team culture inside and out and the players also trust him fully," added Akram.

Coming to Rahane, the right-hand batsman has transformed himself in the ongoing season. Having played seven matches in the season so far, Rahane has scored 224 runs at an average of 44.80, with a highest score of 71 not out. The stat which stands out during Rahane's stint in IPL 2023 is a strike rate of 189.83, which is almost 70 more than his overall IPL strike rate of 123. The batsman has also managed to hit 18 fours and 11 sixes so far, ensuring the foot on the pedal during middle overs for his team.

As for Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batsman, during one of the IPL 2023 matches, had stated that "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints."

