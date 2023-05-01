IPL 2023: CSK coach Stephen Fleming chimes in on MS Dhoni's retirement discussion

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has an update about MS Dhoni's retirement and it is no different than what everybody else knows. Notably, Dhoni's retirement is a hot topic in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the batsman himself saying that it is 'last phase of his career.'

Nonetheless, when asked about if MS Dhoni has said anything about retirement to him, Fleming said, "No, he hasn't indicated anything."

The discussion of Dhoni's retirement has been an ongoing one since the last season after the wicketkeeper-batsman had relinquished CSK's captaincy in 2022, only to comeback mid-season after the team suffered a string of losses under Ravindra Jadeja.

In the ongoing season though, Dhoni, during a match, had said. "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints."

The statement was followed by a heartfelt acknowledgement during CSK's match against KKR at the Eden Gardens where Dhoni thanked the home fans for coming out wearing CSK's yellow jersey instead of KKR's purple.

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” he had said.

As for the current season, Dhoni hasn't played too many balls but surely has made an impact with his six hitting prowess. In the nine matches this season so far, Dhoni has scored 74 runs off just 35 balls at a humongous strike-rate of 211.43, hitting two fours and eight sixes.

Overall, Dhoni has scored 5,052 runs in IPL in 243 matches at a strike-rate of 135.92 and a high score of 84 not out. Notably, CSK have won the IPL title four times under Dhoni's leadership, who has been with the side since the inaugural 2008 season.

