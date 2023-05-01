IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit impressed with RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, says 'he's taken game to next level'

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is very impressed with Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter hit a magnificent century in Indian Premier League's (IPL) 1000th game on Sunday, April 30.

“I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, he’s taken it to the next level. I asked him ‘where did you get the power from’. He said he’s been going to the gym, that’s good for him, India and RR,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation after MI beat RR.

Jaiswal, who scored 124 off just 62 balls, was adjudged 'Player of the Match' despite Rajasthan losing the game by six wickets. During his innings, Jaiswal hit 16 fours and eight sixes as the Royals scored a mammoth 212/7 in their 20 overs.

Speaking on his innings after the match, Jaiswal said he wants to focus on the process and work hard. “When I completed my century, I didn’t know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. The straight drive is my straight drive,” said the left-handed batsman.

Chasing 213, Mumbai lost skipper Rohit early but Cam Green and Ishan Kishan added 62 runs for the second wicket at a brisk pace. Suryakumar Yadav then scored a belligerent 55 off 29 balls after Green and Kishan fell in short span. Royals pulled things back after Yadav's wicket but Tim David joined forces with Tilak Varma as the duo added 62 runs on 23 balls to take Mumbai home.

Varma remained not out on 29 off 21, holding one end, while David exploded for unbeaten 45 off 14 balls including three consecutive sixes on first three balls of the last over by Jason Holder as Mumbai won in 19.3 overs.

