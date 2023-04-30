Mumbai Indians pull off highest successful run-chase against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede in IPL's 1000th game

The 1000th IPL match is one to remember for.

From Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden ton to Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning fifty, from Sandeep Sharma’s unbelievable catch to Tim David’s one of the greatest finishes - this game had it all. While on paper Mumbai Indians will be shown victorious, for all the viewers across the world, cricket was the winner tonight.

In a match that lasted for over four hours, the home team – Mumbai Indians, came on top as they chased down 213 – which also happens to be the highest successful run-chase at Wankhede Stadium in 16 seasons of IPL.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss Rajasthan openers put MI bowlers on the backfoot with an early onslaught. While returning Jofra Archer did drop some bangers, he also got pulled for a couple of boundaries off Jaiswal.

Following Buttler’s wicket, captain Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal departed early as well. That, however, didn’t stop Jaiswal from taking the attack to the opposition. The young batter, who earlier scored his highest IPL score of 77 against CSK at home in the previous game, surpassed that number and marched towards his maiden hundred.

While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Jaiswal didn’t let his guard down and, in no time, completed the milestone in this historic game. Courtesy of his outstanding batting, RR posted a whopping 212 for seven on the board. That Maiden IPL Century feeling



A TON in 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th IPL Match 🙌🏻@ybj_19 departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries 👏🏻👏🏻#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/rV3X7AUSfc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023 × Mumbai’s chase didn’t begin the way they would have hoped as they lost their captain and birthday boy Rohit Sharma early inside the Powerplay. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green then steadied the ship and smoked a few boundaries to keep the home team alive in the chase.

After Ravi Ashwin got rid of Kishan, came the batter who turned the tables around with his innings. Having struggled to score runs earlier, SKY returned to his beast mode, hitting eight fours and two sixes in his 29-ball 55-run innings. Though he had put MI in the driver’s seat, the job was still not done. WHAT. A. CATCH! 🤯



Spectacular effort from Sandeep Sharma to get the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav 👏🏻👏🏻#MI need 43 off 18.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/trgeZNGiRY #IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/0PVyi5z7SB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023 × The onus then fell on the shoulders of Aussie Tim David and already set-batter Tilak Verma.