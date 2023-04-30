IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma star in high-drama win for Punjab as they beat Chennai by 4 wickets

Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh and the lower order pulled off an incredible chase to beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at Chepauk on Sunday. With this win, Punjab also registered their highest successful run-chase against CSK at their home ground in IPL history. No team has ever chased more than 193 against CSK at Chepauk.



Enters Punjab Kings: #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/pVyfcafzc1 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2023 × Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Chennai got off to yet another blistering start. Batters in form, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway continued from where their dream run as they completed yet another fifty-run-stand. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza gave Punjab the first breakthrough, removing Gaikwad on 37.

Shivam Dube took the onus on himself and unleashed two sixes and a four in his short stay at the crease. Conway, on the other hand, enjoyed minting gaps as he looked in ominous touch. Joined by Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja during the later stage of the innings, Conway looked determined to cross the three-digit mark.

While he remained unbeaten on 92 in the end, it was captain MS Dhoni’s two sixes off the last two deliveries off Sam Curran, which got the crowd crazy. Thanks to an overall batting show at Chepauk, Chennai managed a whopping 200 for four in 20 overs. Last over of the innings.@msdhoni on strike 💛, you know the rest 😎💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/xedD3LggIp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023 × Punjab, who conceded more than 250 runs in their previous home clash against Lucknow Super Giants and eventually lost the match by 56 runs, made sure they are coming out with a better intent this time. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh added 50 for the 1st wicket inside the Powerplay.

Ravindra Jadeja accounted for two wickets in total as Punjab was reduced to 94 for three in 11 overs. 𝙎𝙈𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙃 𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 😎@imjadeja & @msdhoni combine to get Prabhsimran Singh OUT!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FS5brqfoVq#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/1qS9t5DJ8k — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023 × The overseas pair of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran then took the attack to the opposition, with heavy-built Liam being the aggressor of the two. After smashing three sixes off Tushar Deshpande in the 16th over, he got out playing the pull shot that got mistimed and was caught neatly by Gaikwad on 40.

Curran and Jitesh Sharma put their foot on the gas before Matheesha Pathirana bowled Sam to bring CSK into the game. Jitesh continued his onslaught against Deshpande before a close catch resulted in his departure.