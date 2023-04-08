IPL 2023: RR's Jaiswal rips apart DC's Khaleel, hits five fours in first over - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal started out in blasting fashion against Delhi Capitals on Saturday as he smacked Khaleel Ahmed for five fours in the first over of the match. Jaiswal started with pulling the first ball for four before a misfield on a cut shot gave him the second boundary on the second ball.

The southpaw completed the hat-trick with an exquisite drive on the off-side off the third ball. The fourth ball of the over was dot but Jaiswal hit two more fours on the last two balls to take 20 off the first over itself.

Jaiswal's opening partner Buttler too joined the party in the second over as he smashed Capitals' South African pacer Anrich Nortje for three fours in the over, taking Rajasthan to 32 in two overs with all runs coming in boundaries - eight to be precise.

The first non-boundary run in the Royals' innings came on the third ball of the third over off Jaiswal's bat only, on Mukesh Kumar's ball who replaced Khaleel after the boundary-laden first over.

Delhi captain Warner, however, brought Khaleel back for the fourth over of the inning and the left-arm pacer corrected his lengths immediately and he gave away just 11 runs in his second over, conceding only one boundary. Royals, meanwhile, raced to 50 runs in just four overs after some belligerent batting.

Earlier, Capitals won the toss in Guwahati and chose to field. Rajasthan, however, proved the decision not impactful in the first over itself, leaving Delhi gasping for air on a hot and sunny Guwahati afternoon.

With one win and one loss in two matches, Royals currently sit at number five on points table while Delhi, after losing both their matches, are at number eight on the points table with no points to their name.

