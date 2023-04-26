IPL 2023: Rohit should take a break, come back fresh for WTC final vs Australia, suggests Gavaskar

Match 35 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) lose to the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 25). Opting to bowl first, MI conceded 207 for 6 as Gujarat posted their highest total in the tournament. In reply, Rohit Sharma & Co. only managed 152 for 9 to lose by a whopping 55-run margin.

Rohit has had an ordinary run in IPL 2023. He has managed scores of 1, 21, 65, 20, 28, 44 and 2 at an average of 25.86. After MI's loss versus GT, their second in a row and fourth of the season, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has asked Rohit to opt for a short break and keep himself fresh for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, to be held at The Oval, London in early June.

"Rohit Sharma should take a break and keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship. Come back again for the last few matches, but right now take a breather himself. He is looking slightly preoccupied, maybe he is thinking about the WTC. I think he needs a little bit of a break," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

It is highly unlikely that Rohit will take a break with MI currently languishing at the seventh spot in the points table. He might sit out for a few games if Mumbai confirms a slot in the last four. Or, if they fall flat in the upcoming games and are totally out of the playoffs race, then Rohit might be benched to keep himself fit for the WTC finale.

On Tuesday (April 25), the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for India's WTC summit clash versus Australia.

INDIA SQUAD FOR WTC FINAL