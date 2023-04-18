IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to complete 6000 runs, joins Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma added another feather to his impressive cap after he completed 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad, Rohit scored 28 runs before getting out but reached the milestone to become just the fourth player to score 6000 IPL runs after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner.

Rohit joins elite list

Having been on 5986 runs before the start of the contest, Rohit needed 14 runs to reach the milestone. On the second ball of the third over, Rohit hit the second of his three consecutive fours to complete 6000 runs in IPL history. Smashing Washington Sundar all over the place, Rohit joined Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner to reach the milestone.

The Indian captain has enjoyed a stellar career in the IPL, having lifted the trophy on six occasions and is also the most successful captain in the history of the tournament with five titles. Rohit first burst onto the IPL scene in 2008 with Deccan Chargers and would add his first IPL title in 2009 when the edition was played in South Africa. He would then leave Deccan Chargers for Mumbai Indians in 2011 and has been a pivotal figure in their success since then.

It took Rohit 232 matches (227 innings) to complete 6000 runs and has scored 41 fifties and one hundred in the IPL.

Most IPL runs

Virat Kohli – 6844 Runs

Shikhar Dhawan – 6477 Runs

David Warner – 6109 Runs

Rohit Sharma – 6014 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have bounced back by securing victories in their last two consecutive games. Both teams have had a similar run. SRH skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss that they were improving with every game.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE