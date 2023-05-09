IPL 2023: RCB's Faf du Plessis gets out playing STRANGE ramp shot against MI - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis scored yet another fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - his fifth this season - but got out playing a strange shot to a catch caught in three attempts.

Mumbai's Cameron Green came on to bowl the 14th over of the RCB's innings and Faf tried to act cute as he premeditated to play a ramp shot and got in position quickly. While playing the shot though, Faf looked in two minds as he looked to play the ball over third man instead of fine leg but eventually played over fine leg only in a rather unbalanced way.

The substitute fielder standing there got the hands on the ball quickly but the ball popped out of his hands and then he tried again but the ball again bounced and hit the fielder's cap after which he finally caught it, ending Faf's fabulous innings of 65 off 41. Have a look at the video here: A bit of a juggle but a catch nonetheless! @mipaltan are chipping away here at Wankhede! 👏 👏



Cameron Green strikes. 👌 👌#RCB lose their captain Faf du Plessis for a fine 65.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ooQkYwbrnL#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/jVaCh8rPa6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2023 × As for the match, MI won the toss earlier and elected to field first at Wankhede stadium. Rohit's decision was proved right very soon as Jason Behrendorff took out RCB's best better Virat Kohli on the fifth ball of the first over of the match. Kohli could score only one run before being dismissed.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli to be CAREFUL after recent spats with Gambhir and Ganguly

Anuj Rawat then came in but was sent back cheaply after scoring six runs off four balls by Behrendorff in the latter's second and innings' third over. Maxwell then joined Faf in the middle and the duo wreaked havoc on MI bowlers.

Maxwell and du Plessis added 120 runs for the third wicket in just 61 balls before Maxwell was caught by Wadhera in deep off Behrendorff only. The Big Show scored 68 off 33 before getting out. MI then pulled things back a bit but some late hitting by Dinesh Karthik (30 off 18), Kedar Jadhav (12 off 10) and Hasaranga (12 off 8) took RCB to 199/6 in 20 overs.

For MI, Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/36 in his four overs, while Cameron Green, Kumar Kartikeya and Chris Jordan took one wicket each.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE