IPL 2023: Pooran's 19-ball 62 overpowers RCB's top-three as LSG chase down record 213

Nicholas Pooran's smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 as LSG chased down record 213 to beat RCB by five wickets at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. Pooran scored 62 off 19 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes as LSG chased the target in 20 overs, highest ever in IPL 2023.

Pooran came in to bat in the 11th over of the chase and smoked his second ball only to a huge six. He had replaced Marcus Stoinis who himself ran riot to score 65 off just 30 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes. Pooran's fifty was also the all-time joint second-fastest fifty in the IPL. He departed on the last ball of 17th over after adding 84 with Ayush Badoni for 6th wicket, leaving LSG with nominal 24 runs to chase in 18 balls.

Badoni then took the charge before getting out hit-wicket after scoring 30 off 24 balls but tail-enders kept their calm to see LSG home.

Chasing 213, LSG lost their star batsman Kyle Mayers on third ball of their inning to Mohammed Siraj. Wayne Parnell then took two wickets in an over to leave LSG reeling three down of 23. Stoinis then added 76 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper KL Rahul who departed for 18 as fifth wicket with Stoinis going down as fourth.

Earlier, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. RCB were given a flying start as Kohli was in fine touch and RCB reached 54 for no loss in powerplay. Kohli went on to score his fifty before being taken out by Amit Mishra on a personal score of 61 off 44.

In came Glenn Maxwell at number three and RCB didn't let foot off the pedal as the Australian also notched up 22 off 15 by the end of 16 overs. RCB, at that time, were cruising along at 146/1. For LSG, every bowler proved expensive with Avesh Khan going for 33 in three overs and Krunal Pandya getting smacked for 35 in his four. RCB eventually managed 212/2 in their 20 overs with Faf scoring 79 off 46 and Maxwell managing 59 off 29.

