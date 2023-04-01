ugc_banner

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated team standings after Gujarat beats Chennai by five wickets in season opener

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Check the updated points table after the clash of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans.  Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL 2023 updated points table: The first match of the ongoing Indian Premier League took place on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Check the updated points table after the clash of CSK vs GT. 

IPL 2023 updated points table: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League began on Friday, with Chennai Super Kings facing Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.  The match was won by the defending champions, who defeated MS Dhoni's CSK by 5 wickets. Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and thus batted first. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 runs helped the team set a target of 179 for Gujarat. However, Shubman Gill's valiant half-century and the outstanding work of Gujarat's tail-enders helped them defeat CSK.

Gujarat Titans now lead the IPL points table after winning the season opener, adding two points to their tally. Chennai Super Kings have dropped to the bottom of the table after their first defeat. However, this is only the beginning. It will be interesting to see how this points table changes as more interesting matches between the other teams take place in the coming days.

Check the full schedule of the IPL 2023 season's upcoming matches here.

Position Teams Matches Win Loss Points
1 Gujarat Giants 1 1 0 2
2 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0
3 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0
4 Lucknow Super Giants 0 0 0 0
5 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0
6 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0
7 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0
8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0
9 Sunrisers Hyderabad  0 0 0 0
10 Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 0

(This copy is being regularly updated)

 

