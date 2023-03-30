IPL 2023: Not Kohli, SKY or Stokes! Ex-Eng pacer says THIS SRH debutant could win Player of the Tournament

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The opening game will see the defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The season is keenly awaited as it marks the return of home-and-away format, after a four-year-hiatus, and all eyes are on the big and marquee players in the mega event.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and many other top players are expected to set the stage on fire. On the other hand, many ardent fans are desperate to see how some debutant and young players will perform in the upcoming edition. Amid all this, former England pacer Steve Harmison has predicted that Harry Brook could end up with the Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2023.

Brook has been in sensational form ever since his international debut for England since January 2022. He has represented England in six Tests, three ODIs and 20 T20Is and already has four hundreds in whites and strikes at over 135 (137.77) in the shortest format. He has impressed with his ability to hit big as well as remain consistent across formats. Thus, Harmison believes the 24-year-old, who will represent the Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), can win the Player of the Tournament award.

"I think he might start with an orange cap as well. I think Harry Brooke is going to be the best player. I think he could get Player of the Tournament," Steve Harmison was quoted as saying by givemesport.

"When you're on a wave like he's on, things just seem to fall into place. Sometimes they sort of nosedive and dive-bomb, but I don't see it with Harry. For me, I think he might start with an orange cap because he's in an orange kit. I've got a funny feeling if he's around for the whole series. The Sunrisers, I think they've done some decent business. I think they've got some decent business over the line. I think Brooke could be the icing on the cake for them and I think he might just score the runs," Harmison added.