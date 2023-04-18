IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians register hat-trick of wins after stellar show from Cameron Green, beat SRH by 14 runs

Mumbai Indians registered their third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Stellar batting performances from Cameron Green (unbeaten 64) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) saw Mumbai dominate the contest while youngster Arjun Tendulkar also held his nerves in the final over to take Mumbai home in an entertaining contest.

Cameron Green is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating knock of 64 off 40 deliveries and bowling figures of 1/29 as @mipaltan win by 14 runs.



SRH fail to impress

Asked to chase, 193 SRH lost last match’s centurion Harry Brook (9) after he departed early while Rahul Tripathi (7) also did not contribute significantly. Mayank Agarwal (48) and skipper Aiden Markram (22) then steadied the ship but were dismissed by Riley Meredith and Cameron Green respectively. Abhishek Sharma (1) and Abdul Samad (9) also departed without big contributions.

Towards the end, smart captaincy from Rohit Sharma and Tim David's excellence in the field with five wicket involvements saw Mumbai gain the upper hand. Heinrich Klaasen (36) and Washington Sundar (13) tried to make an impact before they were dismissed and SRH were restricted to 178/10 in 19.5 overs. Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla ended with two wickets each while Arjun Tendulkar ended the SRH innings with his first wicket.

MI ride on Cameron Green, Tilak Varma’s batting show

Cameron Green's maiden IPL half-century and Tilak Varma's quickfire cameo propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Green scored the highest for MI with an unbeaten 64 off 40 while Tilak played a quickfire knock of 37 in 17 balls. For SRH, Marco Jansen claimed two while T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged one wicket each. Put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan slammed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground as the MI captain hammered a hat-trick of fours in the third over of the innings.

After three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, 22nd April at their home ground of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before they visit the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat to play against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). On the flip side, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in an all-Southern affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

