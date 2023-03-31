IPL 2023: MS Dhoni turns back clock with MONSTROUS six as CSK set the tone in opening clash

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a match made in heaven after the master returned to his backyard of T20 cricket with his trademark shot. In the opening contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 against Gujarat Titans, Dhoni went vintage to roll back the clock and produced a master show with the bat to win the hearts of people in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni back on the scene

On the third ball of the 20th over, 41-year-old Dhoni went guns blazing as he scored a monstrous six. Joshua Little, previously a net bowler at CSK was shown no mercy by the former India skipper as he rolled his sleeves to produce a masterclass with the bat. The six was a trademark shot while he followed that six with a boundary to compile the misery on Little.

Dhoni ended with an unbeaten 14 off 7 deliveries while Mitchell Santner scored 1 to steer CSK to a total of 178/7. On the flip side, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 of 50 balls and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's small cameo helped Chennai Super Kings set a 179-run target for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 being played at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

The IPL 2023 got off with a glittering opening ceremony that saw singer Arijit Singh entralling the spectators followed by dance performances of Tamanna Bhatia and Rasmika Mandhanna. After the opening ceremony, the toss took place which was won by Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain opted to bowl first.

Asked to bat first, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not get an ideal start as they lost opener Devon Conway when he had scored one run. Mohammed Shami cleaned him up and notched up his 100th IPL wicket. CSK lost their opening wicket when the team score was at 14.

