IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit reveals Surya defied his suggestion on batting order at the start of season

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century in match 57 against Gujarat Titans and helped his team get two crucial points from the win.

The swashbuckling batsman had come into the IPL 2023 on the back of three golden ducks in the three-match ODI series against Australia and took time to get going but seems like to have hit his purple patch in the last few matches.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma also acknowledged the confidence batsman has and revealed how SKY decided to go against the left-right combination Rohit wanted to use.

"Honestly, it's just the confidence Surya has got. At the start of the tournament, we were debating if we need a left-right combination, Surya said no, 'I want to go in'," said Rohit.

"That's the kind of confidence he brings and it rubs off on the guys who are batting with him. There's no looking back. Good thing is every game he's wanting to start fresh. Which is nice for a cricketer to think like that. Sometimes you can sit back and be very proud about it, but that's not the case with him," added the MI skipper further.

Notably, Surya didn't have a great start to IPL 2023 as well, having scored 15, 1, and 0 in the first three games for Mumbai. He managed to score 43 in the fourth match of the season for MI, but got seven in the next.

It was his innings against Punjab Kings, where he scored 57 in the sixth match of the season, that he got his form back. In the six matches after scoring a fifty against PBKS, Surya has scored 50+ scored four times and converted his last 50 into a ton - 103 off 49 to be precise with 11 fours and six sixes.

In total, Suryakumar has scored 479 runs this season so far, at an average of 43.55 and a whooping strike rate of 190.84.

