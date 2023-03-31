IPL 2023, Match 1, GT vs CSK: Head-to-Head record, weather update and much more

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally upon us as the defending champions Gujarat Titans will host the Chennai Super Kings in match one on Friday, March 31st at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this piece, we will inform you about the head-to-head record between both teams and what is the weather update ahead of the crunch opener.

Head-to-Head record

Gujarat Titans (GT) got added last season and made a name for themselves by winning the league in their first attempt, beating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the final. On the other hand, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had won the IPL four times in the past, second-most after Mumbai Indians (MI).

While Gujarat lost just four matches in their first IPL season, Chennai suffered a contrasting fate, winning just four matches, as they stood ninth on the points table.

Having faced each other twice in the group stages only, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings on both occasions – first beating them by three wickets and then by seven wickets.

Weather update ahead of IPL 2023 opener

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday, it rained late in the evening, casting doubts over a potential washout.

As the match starts later tonight, on Friday, there is good news for all cricket fans as the weather seems clear, and there is no threat of rain, meaning the match alongside the opening ceremony will go ahead as planned.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI against CSK –

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI against GT –

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh and Prashant Solanki

Here are the full squads -

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma