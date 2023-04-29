IPL 2023: Mark Boucher praises Rohit on birthday eve, says 'watched him grow into a quality cricketer'

When Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the contest will be doubly special for captain Rohit Sharma. The Hitman will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday and also a decade at the helm of Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the clash with Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher spoke about how he was always a fan of Rohit Sharma.

“He has been great. I used to always enjoy watching Rohit bat, sometimes from behind the stumps as well. I have played a bit of cricket with him and watched him grow into a quality cricketer but also a good leader. It’s going to be nice for him. It’s his birthday as well, so a big moment for him,” Boucher said.

Boucher said that the team was happy with their captain’s form. With a powerful and deep batting lineup, Rohit’s role has been to go hard in the Powerplay, something that he has done well so far.

“I think Rohit is in good form. He has been hitting the ball really well in the nets. Just the other day, he got some good runs for us. He’s playing a nice and aggressive brand of cricket. He’s fulfilled the role that we have needed him to fulfill in this season so far. If Rohit plays aggressively like he has, he can be devastating for any opposition,” Boucher said.

Boucher added that pacer Jofra Archer was fit and available for selection. He also backed Archer to bowl well at the death, an area that has sometimes been a concern for the five-time champions.

“We all know what Jofra can do. He has been a fantastic bowler for many years now. He adds a different dimension to our attack, obviously some good pace. He can bowl with the new ball and at the death as well. It has been an area (death bowling) where we have struggled a bit, so he can hopefully come in and fulfill that role for us by bowling in those situations,” Boucher said.

