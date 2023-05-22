IPL 2023: LSG's Twitter handle post cryptic message for ousted RCB side following GT loss at Chinnaswamy

Lucknow Super Giants had a bitter-sweet message for the outgoing Royal Challengers Bangalore side, who suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy on Sunday night. For those who know the past between these two franchises, the message delivered makes sense; however, for those who are unaware - here’s the story –

During Lucknow’s home against Bangalore on May 1st, LSG’s seamer Naveen-ul-Haq and former RCB captain Virat Kohli got involved in a verbal volley, with videos surfacing on the social media showing both swearing at each other as well. After the low-total thriller ended in RCB’s favour, Virat and Naveen again shared a few words while shaking hands.

Following this drama, things got uglier when Virat and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir confronted each other, only for everyone else to intervene and separate them. Other than the game, which saw some see-saw performances, this spat involving all three made headlines.

Repercussions had to follow, and they had, as both Gautam and Virat got fined 100% of their match fees, while Afghanistan’s Naveen was slapped with a 50% fine.

Later, RCB’s social media handle posted a video of players celebrating after the game, where Virat was seen saying, "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. Let's go. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise, don't give it." While it looked like everyone had put this behind them, an unexpected series of cryptic messages from Kohli and Naveen – posted as Instagram stories, kept everyone scratching their heads.

However, against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, when Bangalore needed to win the match to qualify for the playoffs, they failed in their efforts as a successive hundred by GT opener Shubman Gill ensured the defending champions crossing the line with relative ease. As a result, RCB got knocked out, and Mumbai Indians, who earlier defeated the depleted SRH side, cruised ahead.

LSG, who made it to their second successive knockout stage in IPL, posted a cryptic message for Virat Kohli and co, writing,

‘Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. 🤝

Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season. 🤙 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 21, 2023

LSG to face MI in Eliminator

With the top two teams, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings slated to face off at Chepauk on Tuesday, May 23rd, in Qualifier 1, ranked 3rd and 4th teams – LSG and MI will take on in Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24th, at the same venue.

The winner of this clash will face the loser of the GT vs CSK game, as the winner of that match will take on the finalist at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28th.