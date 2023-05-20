IPL 2023: LSG secure playoff berth after dramatic win at Eden Gardens; KKR finish seventh

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their berth in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a dramatic one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. The win sees LSG take the third spot in the standings while KKR finish seventh in yet another disappointing campaign for them. Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 67 took the game to the wire, but LSG’s Yash Thakur held his nerves to take the team home for back-to-back playoff berths. A breathtaking finish to a sensational encounter! 🔥@LucknowIPL clinch a victory by just 1 run after Rinku Singh's remarkable knock 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7X1uv1mCyL #TATAIPL | #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/umJAhcMzSQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023 × Rinku Singh almost pulls off another comeback Chasing 177, KKR made a good start to their innings with Jason Roy (45) and Venkatesh Iyer (24) stitching 61 runs for the opening wicket. However, KKR lost wickets at consistent intervals after the powerplay and were reduced to 120/5. KKR’s season hero Rinku Singh then took matters into his own hands and almost pulled another dramatic comeback.

Needing 41 runs to win the final two overs, Rinku smashed Naveen-ul-Haq for three consecutive sixes while also hitting a six to bring the equation to 21 runs off the final over. However, some accurate bowling by Yash Thakur denied Rinku any realistic chance of opening big opportunities despite being hit for two sixes. Needing eight runs of the final ball, Rinku hit a six but could not prevent another defeat for KKR.

Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi both ended with two wickets each for LSG while Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham ended with one success each. What happened in LSG innings? Fiery spells from Vaibhav Arora, Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine helped KKR restrict LSG to 176/8. Nicholas Pooran scored the highest for LSG with 58 off 30 while Quinton de Kock played a knock of 28 runs. For KKR, Vaibhav, Shardul and Narine bagged two wickets haul respectively.

Opting to field first, KKR bowlers breathed fire as their bowler Harshit Rana dismissed LSG opener Karan Sharma for 3 in the third over of the game. Vaibhav Arora then joined the wicket-taking party as he dismissed dangerous man Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad in the 7th over of the game. What next for LSG? The win for LSG will see them travel to Chennai where they will take on either Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator clash on Wednesday, May 24. LSG will have bad memories from their last Eliminator contest where they lost to RCB and faced elimination. On the flip side, KKR dropped curtains on their campaign and will hope for a better performance in the 2024 season.

