IPL 2023: LSG down PBKS by 56 runs on home turf after milestone performance with bat

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were at their fluent best on Friday, April 28 after they beat hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The LSG batters were at the top of their game after they recorded the highest total of the season, which also turned out to be the second-highest in the tournament’s history. LSG put on 257/5 in their 20 overs before PBKS were bowled out for 201 and lost the contest by 56 runs at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. That's that from Match 38 of #TATAIPL @LucknowIPL win by 56 runs and add two more points to their tally.



Scorecard - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/2UNvh6t7mT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023 × PBKS never in contest Chasing 258, was always a tall order for Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite having returning skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone in the team. It was not a good start for them as the skipper was dismissed in the first over which made the task vulnerable. Atharva Taide then took the initiative into his own hands as he turned the screws with a well-made 66 off 36. His innings consisted of 8 fours and 2 sixes but could take the hosts any closer to the win.

Although there were useful contributions by the middle-order batters, PBKS could only reach the 201-run mark. The likes of Sikandar Raza (36), Liam Livingstone 23), Sam Curran (21) and Jitesh Sharma all got starts but could help their side to the win.

Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for LSG as he ended with four wickets while Naveen-ul-Haq scalped three wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and two and Marcus Stoinis were also amongst the wickets that saw PBKS get bowled out and therefore handed LSG a 56-run win.

ALSO READ | 'None have spoken up': Vinesh Phogat launches scathing attack on Indian cricketers amid wrestlers vs WFI row LSG demolish PBKS bowling Put into bat first, LSG were at their fluent best as openers Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul (12) took the attack on PBKS as they put together an opening partnership of 41. Mayers scored the third-highest fifty in the IPL 2023 after it took only 20 balls for him which also saw him score 4 sixes and 7 fours. Mayers was hitting the ball all over the park as he took on Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Gurnoor Brar.

After Mayers was dismissed in the sixth over, it was Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Stoinis who took charge of the innings. They both put together an 89-run stand for the third wicket where Badoni scored 3 sixes and 3 fours. Stoinis also scored 5 sixes and 6 fours in his marathon innings that took LSG over 200.

This was also the second time in the history of IPL that a team has scored 250 plus with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) total of 263 still the highest in the competition’s history.

Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home in Lucknow as they keep pace with other teams to make the playoffs as league leaders. The contest will take place on Monday, 1 May while they will also face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on Wednesday. On the flip side, Punjab will look to return back to winning ways when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE