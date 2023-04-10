IPL 2023: Litton Das joins KKR squad, says he will compatriot Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh star batter Litton Das joined the Kolkata Knight Riders squad on Sunday night. The right-handed batter, who got picked for the first time in IPL, said he will miss his compatriot and KKR legend, Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib was earlier supposed to join the KKR squad after the end of the first home Test against Ireland, but owing to the national commitments going ahead, he pulled his name out for this season. In his absence, KKR roped in England opener Jason Roy.

Speaking to the media ahead of flying to India for IPL 2023, Das told reporters at Dhaka Airport that he would have loved to have Shakib around during his maiden stint in this tournament and that he will miss him.

"Of course, it would be very nice. We could have been together, we would have shared everything, and it would have been nice. But for some reason, he may have removed himself from the IPL. I am going to miss him.” Das told reporters on Sunday.

Elaborating on the prospects of his debut in IPL 2023, Litton admits he is not likely to play all the matches but added that he aims to gain experience by being around in this setup. He also feels that by playing in this league, Bangladesh players will benefit as they will get the exposure that they require to grow.

"I don't know if I'm going to play there or not. There is no guarantee that you will play well or not. It is a learning process. 20-25 days or whatever days I stay I will try to get an idea about all the fields which will be useful for us in the future," Das told reporters.

Meanwhile, with Das, Roy, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, KKR have its hands full, with the overseas players who can bat at the top.