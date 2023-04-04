IPL 2023: 'Lesson for new players,' Mohammad Kaif impressed by RCB star's fitness

India and RCB star batter Virat Kohli is a force to reckon with not only in every format of the game but in fitness as well. During the RCB's opening fixture in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians, Kohli was in full flow as he smashed unbeaten 82 off 49 balls.

Kohli, however, stated slow and his opening partner Faf du Plessis took the early charge but once Virat got into the flow, there was no stopping him. Kohli's match-winning knock impressed everyone but for former India batter Mohammad Kaif, it was Kohli's running between the wicket which impressed him.

"Virat's running between the wickets is a lesson for new players. When a 34-year-old player runs like this in between the wickets, it proves how hard he works on his fitness," said Kaif during while on Star Sports.

Among others who were impressed by Kohli, former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis also showered praise on Virat Kohli.

“Virat Kohli brings a lot of positive energy into the team. He feeds off the energy of the spectators. His consistency with the bat at the top will help RCB go a long way in this competition. And the way he stamped his authority over Jofra Archer was incredible," said the Protea legend.

The right-handed batter slammed an impressive fifty (82*) alongside captain Faf du Plessis, who also scored 73 as openers piled up 148 for the first wicket in a chase of 172.