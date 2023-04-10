IPL 2023 latest updates: Points table, orange cap & purple cap list, fastest bowling, hat-tricks & schedule

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 9 on Thursday. KKR redeemed themselves from the opening defeat by taking on RCB and winning the match by 81 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR gave a target of 205 runs to RCB. RCB was bowled out for 123 runs in 17.4 overs. KKR’s bowlers like Varun Chakravadthy and Suyash Sharma put their best game forward and took four and three wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, veteran player, Sunil Narine bowled out two RCB batters.

But one of the greatest victories by KKR came on Sunday when they thrashed Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a last-ball thriller. This win made KKR jump to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Rinku Singh emerged as the star of the match and steals the show with his unbeaten 48 off just 21 deliveries.

Rinku smashed five sixes in a row in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal after which KKR was left needing 29 runs in the final over. Gujarat Titans, as a result, suffered their first defeat of the season after starting off with two consecutive.

IPL 2023: Updated points table

The table is currently led by Rajasthan Royals, who defeated Delhi Capitals in Guwahati in the afternoon clash on Saturday, April 8.

Position Teams Matches Win Loss Points 1 Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 4 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2 1 4 3 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 0 4 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 5 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 6 Punjab Kings 3 0 1 4 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 10 Delhi Capitals 3 0 3 0

As many as six teams are currently tied on four points, including Punjab Kings who are currently battling it out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side, who are currently the only unbeaten team this season, can jump to the top if they beat the ‘Orange Army’ and make it three-in-three.

The Sunrisers are among the three teams still without a win, the others being DC and Mumbai Indians. MI suffered their second defeat in as many games on Saturday with a seven-wicket loss at home against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2023: Updated orange cap list

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan surged past Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to gain possession of the Orange Cap following a breathtaking 99 not out to singlehandedly power his side to a respectable 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is third on the list with 158 runs.

1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 Runs (3 matches)

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 Runs (3 matches)

3. DC David Warner (DC) - 158 Runs (3 matches)

4. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 Runs (3 matches)

5. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 Runs (3 matches)

IPL 2023: Updated purple cap list

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan, who filled in as captain in place of an ill Hardik Pandya, got the Purple Cap from Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal after pulling off his maiden IPL hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. What’s interesting to note is that Rashid and Chahal have the exact numbers (average: 11.75; economy: 7.83; strike rate: 9) at the moment. Mark Wood is third on the list, also wicket eight wickets.

1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)

3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)

4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)

5. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 6 wickets (3 matches)

IPL 2023: IPL fastest ball delivery

Kolkata Knight Riders' speedster Lockie Ferguson replaced his countryman Tim Southee for match no.13 against defending champions and his former team Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and he was right on the money.

S.NO PLAYER TEAMS BALL SPEED (KPH) 1 Lockie Ferguson KKR 154.1 2 Umran Malik SRH 152.1 3 Mark Wood LSG 151.2 4 Anrich Nortje DC 148.8 5 KM Asif RR 148.5 6 Alzarri Joseph GT 148.3 7 Mohammad Siraj RCB 147.8 8 Tushar Deshpande CSK 146.4 9 Khaleel Ahmed DC 145.4 10 Jofra Archer MI 145.2

Ferguson clocked 154.1 kmph during the second delivery of his first over. Shubman Gill faced the ball and scored a run off it. Notably, it was Lockie who also threw the fastest ball of IPL 2022 when he touched 157.3 kmph while playing for the Titans against Rajasthan Royals in the finals.

IPL 2023: Hat-tricks in IPL

1. Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans became the latest player to record his hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 10.

2. The team with the most number of hat-tricks in the IPL is Rajasthan Royals. In IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal became the fifth RR bowler to clinch a hat-trick.

3. The first ever hat-trick was taken by the former Indian ad CSK bowler, Laxmipati Balaji. He got VRV Singh, Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla.

IPL 2023: IPL schedule with venue

The first match was played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the home ground of Gujarat Titans. The two teams squared off at one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Match Day Date Day Time Home Team Away Team 1 31-Mar-23 Fri 19:30 Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings 2 01-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2 01-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals 3 02-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 3 02-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians 4 03-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants 5 04-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans 6 05-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings 7 06-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 07-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 08-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals 9 08-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 10 09-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders 10 09-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 11 10-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants 12 11-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 13 12-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 14 13-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans 15 14-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 15-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals 16 15-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings 17 16-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders 17 16-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals 18 17-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings 19 18-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 20 19-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants 21 20-Apr-23 Thu 15:30 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 21 20-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 22 21-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 23 22-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans 23 22-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings 24 23-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals 24 23-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 25 24-Apr-23 Mon 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 26 25-Apr-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 27 26-Apr-23 Wed 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders 28 27-Apr-23 Thu 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 29 28-Apr-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants 30 29-Apr-23 Sat 15:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans 30 29-Apr-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 31 30-Apr-23 Sun 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings 31 30-Apr-23 Sun 19:30 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 32 01-May-23 Mon 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore 33 02-May-23 Tue 19:30 Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals 34 03-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians 35 04-May-23 Thu 15:30 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings 35 04-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 36 05-May-23 Fri 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans 37 06-May-23 Sat 15:30 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 37 06-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore 38 07-May-23 Sun 15:30 Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants 38 07-May-23 Sun 19:30 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 39 08-May-23 Mon 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings 40 09-May-23 Tue 19:30 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 41 10-May-23 Wed 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals 42 11-May-23 Thu 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals 43 12-May-23 Fri 19:30 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans 44 13-May-23 Sat 15:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants 44 13-May-23 Sat 19:30 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 45 14-May-23 Sun 15:30 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore 45 14-May-23 Sun 19:30 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 46 15-May-23 Mon 19:30 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad 47 16-May-23 Tue 19:30 Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians 48 17-May-23 Wed 19:30 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals 49 18-May-23 Thu 19:30 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 50 19-May-23 Fri 19:30 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals 51 20-May-23 Sat 15:30 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings 51 20-May-23 Sat 19:30 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants 52 21-May-23 Sun 15:30 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 52 21-May-23 Sun 19:30 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: IPL ticket booking

Tickets for all the latest and upcoming matches of the IPL 2023 can be bought on BookMyShow, Paytm and PayTM Insider. Tickets for the games are spread across price points; with the cheapest passes starting at Rs 400 while the most expensive costing up to Rs 2500.

Stadiums also have other tickets with premium tiers that offer hospitality including food and beverages. In addition, the Mumbai Indians are offering season passes starting at Rs 20,000. The pass grants access to six matches (vs CSK, PBKS, RR, RCB, GT, and SRH).

Through BookMyShow

• Open the BookMyShow app or website on your mobile phone or laptop

• Next, sign up or log in, if you haven’t already

• Go to the ‘Sports’ tab within the app or the website

• Select ‘Cricket’ to filter the events. Alternatively, simply search for the IPL team in the search bar up top to get a list of matches

• From here select the IPL match you want to book the tickets for

• Now press ‘Book’ and choose the seats

Through Paytm

• First of all, open the Paytm app on your mobile phone

• Now either scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for an IPL team name in the search bar

• Go through the details on the next screen and hit ‘Buy now

• Select the seat slots as per your liking and availability from the seat map

• Now proceed to make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods

• A booking confirmation will be received on your registered mobile number and email

