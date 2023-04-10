IPL 2023 latest updates: Points table, orange cap & purple cap list, fastest bowling, hat-tricks & schedule
Story highlights
IPL 2023: In the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, some fans are spellbound by the electrifying performances of their teams and some are disappointed by their favourite team. Here is the latest update on the ongoing IPL after the latest match.
IPL 2023: In the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, some fans are spellbound by the electrifying performances of their teams and some are disappointed by their favourite team. Here is the latest update on the ongoing IPL after the latest match.
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 9 on Thursday. KKR redeemed themselves from the opening defeat by taking on RCB and winning the match by 81 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR gave a target of 205 runs to RCB. RCB was bowled out for 123 runs in 17.4 overs. KKR’s bowlers like Varun Chakravadthy and Suyash Sharma put their best game forward and took four and three wickets, respectively. Meanwhile, veteran player, Sunil Narine bowled out two RCB batters.
But one of the greatest victories by KKR came on Sunday when they thrashed Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a last-ball thriller. This win made KKR jump to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Rinku Singh emerged as the star of the match and steals the show with his unbeaten 48 off just 21 deliveries.
Rinku smashed five sixes in a row in the final over bowled by Yash Dayal after which KKR was left needing 29 runs in the final over. Gujarat Titans, as a result, suffered their first defeat of the season after starting off with two consecutive.
IPL 2023: Updated points table
The table is currently led by Rajasthan Royals, who defeated Delhi Capitals in Guwahati in the afternoon clash on Saturday, April 8.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Punjab Kings
|3
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|0
As many as six teams are currently tied on four points, including Punjab Kings who are currently battling it out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side, who are currently the only unbeaten team this season, can jump to the top if they beat the ‘Orange Army’ and make it three-in-three.
The Sunrisers are among the three teams still without a win, the others being DC and Mumbai Indians. MI suffered their second defeat in as many games on Saturday with a seven-wicket loss at home against Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2023: Updated orange cap list
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan surged past Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to gain possession of the Orange Cap following a breathtaking 99 not out to singlehandedly power his side to a respectable 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is third on the list with 158 runs.
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 Runs (3 matches)
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 Runs (3 matches)
3. DC David Warner (DC) - 158 Runs (3 matches)
4. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 Runs (3 matches)
5. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 Runs (3 matches)
IPL 2023: Updated purple cap list
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan, who filled in as captain in place of an ill Hardik Pandya, got the Purple Cap from Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal after pulling off his maiden IPL hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. What’s interesting to note is that Rashid and Chahal have the exact numbers (average: 11.75; economy: 7.83; strike rate: 9) at the moment. Mark Wood is third on the list, also wicket eight wickets.
1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)
5. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
IPL 2023: IPL fastest ball delivery
Kolkata Knight Riders' speedster Lockie Ferguson replaced his countryman Tim Southee for match no.13 against defending champions and his former team Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and he was right on the money.
|S.NO
|PLAYER
|TEAMS
|BALL SPEED (KPH)
|1
|Lockie Ferguson
|KKR
|154.1
|2
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|152.1
|3
|Mark Wood
|LSG
|151.2
|4
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|148.8
|5
|KM Asif
|RR
|148.5
|6
|Alzarri Joseph
|GT
|148.3
|7
|Mohammad Siraj
|RCB
|147.8
|8
|Tushar Deshpande
|CSK
|146.4
|9
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|145.4
|10
|Jofra Archer
|MI
|145.2
Ferguson clocked 154.1 kmph during the second delivery of his first over. Shubman Gill faced the ball and scored a run off it. Notably, it was Lockie who also threw the fastest ball of IPL 2022 when he touched 157.3 kmph while playing for the Titans against Rajasthan Royals in the finals.
IPL 2023: Hat-tricks in IPL
1. Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans became the latest player to record his hat-trick of the IPL 2023 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 10.
2. The team with the most number of hat-tricks in the IPL is Rajasthan Royals. In IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal became the fifth RR bowler to clinch a hat-trick.
3. The first ever hat-trick was taken by the former Indian ad CSK bowler, Laxmipati Balaji. He got VRV Singh, Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla.
IPL 2023: IPL schedule with venue
The first match was played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on the home ground of Gujarat Titans. The two teams squared off at one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.
|Match Day
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|1
|31-Mar-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|01-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|01-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|02-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|02-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|03-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|04-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|05-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|7
|06-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|07-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|09-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|09-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|11
|10-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|11-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|12-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|13-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|15
|14-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|16
|15-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|16
|15-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|17
|16-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|17
|16-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|18
|17-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|19
|18-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|20
|19-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|21
|20-Apr-23
|Thu
|15:30
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|21
|20-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|22
|21-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|23
|22-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|23
|22-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|24
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|24
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|25
|24-Apr-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|26
|25-Apr-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|27
|26-Apr-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|28
|27-Apr-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|29
|28-Apr-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|30
|29-Apr-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|30
|29-Apr-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|31
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|31
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|32
|01-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|33
|02-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|34
|03-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|35
|04-May-23
|Thu
|15:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|35
|04-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|36
|05-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|37
|06-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|37
|06-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|38
|07-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|38
|07-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|39
|08-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|40
|09-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|41
|10-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|42
|11-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|43
|12-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|44
|13-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|44
|13-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|45
|14-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|45
|14-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|46
|15-May-23
|Mon
|19:30
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|47
|16-May-23
|Tue
|19:30
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|48
|17-May-23
|Wed
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|49
|18-May-23
|Thu
|19:30
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|50
|19-May-23
|Fri
|19:30
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|51
|20-May-23
|Sat
|15:30
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|51
|20-May-23
|Sat
|19:30
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|52
|21-May-23
|Sun
|15:30
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|52
|21-May-23
|Sun
|19:30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023: IPL ticket booking
Tickets for all the latest and upcoming matches of the IPL 2023 can be bought on BookMyShow, Paytm and PayTM Insider. Tickets for the games are spread across price points; with the cheapest passes starting at Rs 400 while the most expensive costing up to Rs 2500.
Stadiums also have other tickets with premium tiers that offer hospitality including food and beverages. In addition, the Mumbai Indians are offering season passes starting at Rs 20,000. The pass grants access to six matches (vs CSK, PBKS, RR, RCB, GT, and SRH).
Through BookMyShow
• Open the BookMyShow app or website on your mobile phone or laptop
• Next, sign up or log in, if you haven’t already
• Go to the ‘Sports’ tab within the app or the website
• Select ‘Cricket’ to filter the events. Alternatively, simply search for the IPL team in the search bar up top to get a list of matches
• From here select the IPL match you want to book the tickets for
• Now press ‘Book’ and choose the seats
Through Paytm
• First of all, open the Paytm app on your mobile phone
• Now either scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for an IPL team name in the search bar
• Go through the details on the next screen and hit ‘Buy now
• Select the seat slots as per your liking and availability from the seat map
• Now proceed to make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods
• A booking confirmation will be received on your registered mobile number and email
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.