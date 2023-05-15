IPL 2023: Kumar Sangakkara's speech after RR's 59 all-out vs RCB goes viral - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals put on a abysmal show against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they got all-out on 59 runs while chasing 172. The loss has hurt Royals' chances to make it to the IPL playoffs and they'd have to win their last league match to stay in contention.

Rajasthan coach Kumar Sangakkara, however, did his best in an inspiring speech to his players in the dressing room after the match. The coach urged his players to let bygones be bygones and focus completely on the second match. The video of his speech was shared by the Royals' official twitter handle as well.

"We've got one more game to play. No amount of speaking and telling and doing all of that will resolve any of the issues that we have, something that we've got to step up and do. Right? Irrespective of what happens in other games, we have one more game to play and win. So, that's all I want you [to] think about. Learn from this. Just move on. All right? I can see the hurt and disappointment," Sangakkara said in the video. Have a look at it here:

In the match, RCB were very slow in the beginning as Royals did some amazing bowling to keep both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in check early on. After Virat departed for a 19-ball 18, Maxwell and Faf took the innings ahead and both the batsmen scored a half-century. Adam Zampa's double-wicket 16th over, however, turned the game towards RR as they restricted RCB to a modest 171/5 in 20 overs.