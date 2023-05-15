IPL 2023: 'Just the beginning...:' KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Rinku Singh after 50 against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar lauded batsman Rinku Singh after the latter scored a fifty in the much-needed game against Chennai Super Kings.

Rinku scored 43-ball 54 and stitched a partnership of 99 runs with KKR skipper Nitish Rana as KKR chased a modest target of 145 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"Rinku Singh has always been a great player of spin. If you go back and look at his first-class season, domestic cricket in general, Rinku Singh is one name that will come across as one of those three-four people who have been successful over the past two-three season," said Nayar at the post-match press conference.

Also Watch: Sunil Gavaskar asks MS Dhoni to sign his shirt after CSK vs KKR tie

Nayar was particularly impressed with his ability to play confidently on a slow Chepauk pitch and attributed his success to domestic cricket grind.

"He has always been someone who has done that for UP in domestic cricket in different situations. He knows how to play in these conditions, domestic cricket gives you one of the most challenging pitches. He has been through the grind, I am so happy to see him achieve success like that," opined Nayar.

The assistant coach is also hopeful that the southpaw will continue to thrive and achieve great things in the future as he's an ideal player to play in all formats of the game.

"I think it's just the beginning and the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he is gonna achieve going forward because he is a level-headed, hard-working who wants to evolve as a cricketer and he is the ideal package to have in any format in any team," Nayar added.

Notably, Rinku has scored 407 runs in 13 matches so far at an average of 50.88 and a strike rate of 143.31 in the current season so far. His most memorable performance came against defending champions Gujarat Titans earlier in the season when his hit five consecutive sixes off last five balls of the match to help his team win a thriller.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE