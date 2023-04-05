IPL 2023: KKR rope in THIS English star to replace Shakib Al Hasan; gets paid whopping INR 2.8 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders have made their latest move in the market as they acquired the services of England star Jason Roy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. KKR, who were about Shakib’s unavailability for the rest of the season did not take time to make the move and paid a whopping amount of INR 2.8 crore for the former Sunrisers Hyderabad star.

KKR make their move for Jason Roy

After going unsold in the auction for a base price of INR 1.5 crore, KKR needed a capable replacement for Shakib, while they are also without skipper Shreyas Iyer. Roy will most preferably deputies for Iyer while KKR will look to make the most of the talented English star who has been out of contract with the national side but still carries an incremental term.

As things stand, most English players can sign replacement deals in the IPL before a cut-off date of March 1, in order to help their counties plan for the early months of the County Championship season. Roy, who has been on the incremental contract, was eligible to sign for an IPL franchise in case any scenario appears.

Roy last played donned the colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he played five matches in the 2021 campaign. He was bought by Gujarat Titans in the 2022 IPL auctions for INR 1.5 crore, before deciding to pull out of the season. Roy took a long timeout from the game to spend time with his family.

Roy’s short IPL stint

Roy has so far played 13 IPL matches and scored 329 runs at an average of 29.91 which includes two fifties as well with a best of 91. Interestingly his last spell in the IPL in 2021 with SRH saw him score 150 runs in five matches, averaging 30 and striking at 123.96.

KKR will take the field on Thursday, April 6 at the Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat. KKR lost by seven runs to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the DLS method and will look to put behind the disappointment of that torrid defeat.

