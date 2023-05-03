IPL 2023: Ishan, Suryakumar dominate with bat as MI down PBKS by six wickets in Mohali

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were at their fluent best as they helped Mumbai Indians to an emphatic six-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, May 3. Chasing 216, the MI duo put together an excellent show to help them register a famous win at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Ishan top scored with 75 off 41 while Surya ended with 66 off 31 to take their side home with seven balls to spare. That's that from Match 46.@mipaltan register a 6-wicket win against #PBKS to add to crucial points to their tally.#MI chase down the target in 18.5 overs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/IPLsfnImuP #TATAIPL #PBKSvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/SeKR48s9Vv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023 × In its chase of 215 runs, MI was rocked early as they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck on the third ball of the inning. MI was reduced to 0/1 in 0.3 overs.

Following this, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green started to build a partnership.

Rishi was smashed for 17 runs in the fifth over, including two sixes and a four.

MI crossed the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

The 54-run stand between the duo ended after Green was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for 23 off 18 balls. Rahul Chahar took a great catch at deep mid-wicket. MI was 54/2 in 6 overs at the end of the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav was next up at the crease and took the chase forward with Kishan.

At the end of 10 overs, MI was at 91/2, with Kishan (43*) and Suryakumar (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 100-run mark was up for MI in 10.4 overs. MI batters continued to punish Rahul Chahar, hitting him for three fours.

Kishan reached his IPL fifty off 29 balls. Kishan and Suryakumar also brought up their rollicking fifty-run stand.

The 13th over saw Sam Curran hit for two fours and two sixes by Suryakumar, who brought up his third IPL fifty this season off just 23 balls. This over gave away 23 runs.

Punjab's miserable bowling display continued as Arshdeep leaked 21 runs in the 15th over. MI crossed the 150-run mark in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 170/2, with Kishan (74*) and Suryakumar (66*) unbeaten.

PBKS made a brief comeback into the match as Ellis got Suryakumar for 66 off 31, an innings studded with eight fours and two sixes. Arshdeep got Kishan for 75 off 41 balls, comprising seven fours and four sixes. MI was reduced to 178/4 in 16.1 overs.

Tilak Varma was next up on the crease and he announced his arrival by smashing Arshdeep for two sixes and a four. He cut down the deficit to 21 runs in 18 balls.

David (26*) and Tilak (19*) finished off the match with seven balls to spare in 18.5 overs. MI finished at 216/4.

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 2/34 in four overs. Arshdeep got one wicket but gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Rishi also got a wicket.

Earlier, an explosive half-century by Liam Livingstone and his century stand with Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mohali on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first by MI, PBKS was off to a shaky start as they lost Prabhsimran for 9 after he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Arshad Khan got his first wicket and PBKS was reduced to 13/1 in 1.3 overs.

Following this early hiccup, skipper Shikhar Dhawan was joined by Matthew Short on the crease. The duo upped the attack and smashed some fours and sixes. PBKS brought up their 50-run mark in six overs, with Short (18*) and Dhawan (23*) unbeaten at the end of the powerplay.

MI will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6 before facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 9. PBKS will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Monday with Delhi Capitals (DC) to follow at the business end of the season.

