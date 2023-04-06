IPL 2023: 'I would beg him to give...' - Ex-India pacer hails CSK captain MS Dhoni after LSG win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai after four years, on Monday (April 03), when they hosted the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 06 of IPL 2023. After a loss in the season-opener, to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), MS Dhoni-led CSK emerged on top, at the Chepauk, with a 12-run win in a high-scoring thriller.

Dhoni had a memorable homecoming as he slammed a 3-ball 12, laced with two sixes, and used his bowlers judiciously to restrict LSG to 205 for 7 after they were off to a flying start in pursuit of 218. After CSK made 217-7, LSG were 79 for no loss in less than six overs with opener Kyle Mayers (53) going bonkers. Dhoni brought his spinners Moeen Ali (4 fior 26) and Mitchell Santer (1 for 21) to curb the run-flow and account for regular breakthroughs.

Due to Moeen-Santner's disciplined bowling, using the longer side of the ground to perfection, Dhoni didn't use star spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, he didn't give the ball to Moeen in CSK-GT clash. Thus, former Indian pacer RP Singh hailed Dhoni's knack for catching the pulse of the game and using his bowlers smartly; as per conditions and opposition's strengths and weaknesses.

“I would beg Mahi to give me his unmatched ability to catch the pulse of a match,” said the former left-arm pacer in a Jio Cinema programme. When it came to the question of stealing, unsurprisingly Singh -- who was part of Dhoni-led India's 2007 T20 World Cup success -- said, "There are so many things you can steal from him, but I would probably steal one of his bikes, the RX100."

At 41, Dhoni continues to make heads turn with his all-round skills. The former Indian captain has faced 10 deliveries in IPL 2023 and slammed 26 runs -- laced with three sixes a four -- and remains an asset behind the stumps due to his reflexes, keeping the inner-circle fielders proactive and helping the bowlers on which length to resort to.