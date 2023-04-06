IPL 2023: 'For him to hit it that far was...' - Wood in awe of MS Dhoni's six-hitting prowess in CSK-LSG tie

After losing the season-opener to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to their home ground, at the Chepauk, in match 05 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday (April 03). CSK's homecoming paved the way for a thrilling 12-run win as they hosted the Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Being asked to bat first, Dhoni & Co. posted a mammoth 217 for 7 riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 57, Devon Conway's 47, Shivam Dube's 27, Moeen Ali's 19, Ambati Rayudu's 27* and the captain's 3-ball 12. In reply, KL Rahul & Co. were in the hunt, courtesy of Kyle Mayers' 53 and Nicholas Pooran's blazing 32, but managed 205 for 7.

During CSK's innings, the Chepauk crowd patiently waited for Thala Dhoni. The former Indian captain, who is playing his last IPL most likely, came to bat with only five balls remaining and blasted two successive sixes, off Purple Cap holder Mark Wood, before departing for 12 (3). Recently, Wood recalled Dhoni's big hits and was in awe of his six-hitting prowess, especially the last of the lot.

'I bowled it exactly where KL and I decided but...'

Talking about the delivery, it was just outside off stump and climbing. Dhoni got into position quickly and pulled the ball from outside off stump and pulled it for a biggie towards deep square leg. It was an 89-metre six which sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was bowled at a rapid pace but Dhoni used his strong wrists and anticiapted the length early to send the ball into the stands.

"I and KL were talking. We were trying to stay calm and trying to work out how to get him out. In my mind, I was not trying to be defensive. I was actually thinking of ways to stop him from scoring runs and get him out. Unfortunately, it cost me 12 runs. But, that second shot in particular was an amazing shot. I bowled it exactly where KL and I decided. Get a bouncer and get it wide so that he has to fetch it if he is to take it. For him to hit it that far was pretty incredible," Wood said as quoted by India Today.