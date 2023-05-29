IPL 2023: "He's playing only for captaincy," remarks Virender Sehwag on MS Dhoni's retirement debate

Former India player Virender Sehwag thinks that Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not play as Impact Player in IPL and would rather be with the CSK in capacity of mentor or coach.

Sehwag's comments come on the back of wide speculation around Dhoni's IPL future after the 2023 season final where CSK will seek their fifth title against the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Speaking to cricket website Cricbuzz, Sehwag remarked, "Impact Player rule doesn't apply on MS Dhoni. Because he's playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn't field but bats, or a bowler who doesn't need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he's not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket."

The former India opener explained the reasoning behind his opinion of Dhoni never playing as an Impact Player as he hasn't batted too much this year.

"It's not difficult (to play cricket in 40s), if you're fit. MS Dhoni hasn't batted too much this year. He's not aggravating his knee injury. Often, he would come in the last two overs. If I count the total balls he faced, I think he would've faced 40-50 deliveries this season.

CSK's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo, however, had said after CSK entered their 10th final that Dhoni can surely prolong his career with the Impact Player rule.

"100 per cent. Especially, with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career," Bravo had told Star Sports.

MS Dhoni although has made it clear that he won't be taking a decision on his IPL future anytime soon. "I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide," said Dhoni after CSK beat GT in the first qualifier.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE