IPL 2023: 'He has got a great cricket brain, he is a captain in making' - Brett Lee praises THIS LSG player

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has heaped praises on Marcus Stoinis after the all-rounder produced a stunning show in Mohali the other night to help his team gain two points. The right-handed Stoinis scored 72 from 40 balls in the first innings, hitting six fours and five sixes, and then picked up one wicket – the big one of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan before leaving the field due to a thumb injury.

His performance, alongside batting displays from several other players led to LSG registering the second-highest team total in IPL history – 257 for five in 20 overs. After the game, Lee, who also had played for Punjab in the past, said looking at Stoinis and how he deals with his game, he won’t be surprised if Marcus gets to captain a team in future.

Lee added Stoinis is someone, who has a great cricketing brain, and his appetite for success makes him a strong contender for a future skipper. While speaking at Jio Cinema, Lee said,

“He (Marcus Stoinis) is a captain in the making. He has got a great cricket brain. Look how relaxed he is around the team. He is a freak, that is the best way to describe him. He performs with the bat and the ball, and his throwing arm is very powerful,” the former Aussie bowler said.

Adding that the Aussie all-rounder is a complete package, and with the way he showed his class against Punjab, Stoinis cashed in with that performance.

“He also takes good catches. He is a complete package. But last tonight, he showed his class. This was a time when the team went from a low, slow and hard wicket at home to a wicket where the ball was coming nicely on the bat. So, he definitely cashed in tonight,” Lee added.

Batting first, four of LSG's batters crossed the forty-run-mark, with two of them, including Marcus and Kyle Mayers, also competing fifties. Incredible knocks from both Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran saw the touring team put up a record-breaking total on the board.

In the second innings, LSG bowlers were right on top from the word go, picking up wickets at crucial junctures. Though they conceded runs on that good batting track, tight bowling and excellent fielding ensured LSG remain on the winning side.