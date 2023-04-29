IPL 2023: Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer backs bowlers to come back stronger after Mohali annihilation

Following the annihilation at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in Mohali on Friday night, Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer backed his bowlers to come back stronger, saying there are no serious issues as such as this line-up defended a few totals in the past.

Batting first, Lucknow hammered 257 for five – the second-highest total in IPL history and beat hosts PBKS by 51 runs. Barring Rahul Chahar, who conceded 29 from four overs, every bowler went over 12 runs per over.

Starting with Kyle Mayers, who continued his excellent run at the top – hitting yet another fifty, other LSG batters also showed up and scored runs at will. While Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran came close to scoring fifties, hitting 43 and 45, respectively, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the star of the night – who scored 72 off 40 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes, and also picked up Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket.

The onslaught saw several records getting broken as Lucknow walked away with a win in the end.

After the match, Jaffer, while speaking with the media, said,

"Don't think there are any serious concerns (about the bowling attack) because they had thrice defended scores in tough conditions. Be it against Mumbai or Rajasthan, even in the earlier Kolkata game. The bowling unit has always performed for us this season. Today was one of those days when everything clicked for the opposition, and we were a bit clueless. Our bowlers will come back strong," Jaffer said.

Shedding light on what could have been done to avoid getting hit for so many runs in the first innings, Jaffer said the bowlers could have gone for Plan B – that was to bowl slower balls keeping in mind the longer boundaries. Adding that the opponents executed the same plan, and that, it did work for them.

"Perhaps we could have gone to Plan B a bit more. Like using the slower balls a lot more and using the longer boundary consistently. They (LSG) did this a lot more effectively, and it worked for them. But again, most of their shots were clearing the boundary quite easily, so we have to give them credit for that," Jaffer added.

Talking about Dhawan’s decision to bowl first, which after the first innings total received some flak, Jaffer backed his side’s skipper, saying several factors led to that decision. He also mentioned how the latest trend of teams opting to chase after winning the toss had little role in making this call.

"It is a trend for IPL sides to opt for chasing after winning the toss. Dew was obviously a factor too. We had seen it during practice and that was a reason as well. But when the opposition gets to 257, it's always tough to chase. They got a fast start in the powerplay and never slowed down at any stage. You have to give them credit," Jaffer said.