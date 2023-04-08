IPL 2023 - 'Have to look at...': SRH coach Brian Lara blasts batters after second consecutive loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a terrible start to their IPL 2023 campaign with two losses in two matches. After losing their first match against Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, SRH were beaten comprehensively by five wickets in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Former West Indies batsman and SRH coach Brian Lara isn't too pleased with team's performance and blasted the batting line for failing in the second consecutive match.

"I think we are losing a lot of wickets in clumps. In the first game we lost two wickets in the first over. Tonight (Friday), we lost three wickets in seven balls which changed the complexion of the game. So, we definitely have to look at our batting and come up with a solution for it," said Lara after Friday's match at the post-match presentation.

The coach, however, acknowledged the sluggish nature of the Lucknow pitch which made it hard for SRH batters to play strokes.

"I think, obviously, today (Friday) we didn't play on a pitch that was conducive to proper strokeplay. Not using that as an excuse, but I think that we definitely have to improve in our batting," he said. "I think the pitch was always going to be a turner. We felt that if we got the better part of the pitch, it would be rewarding for us. It was going to deteriorate. We also felt there wasn't much dew on the ground. I thought that there was nothing to worry about," he further added about the pitch.

SRH, batting first, could manage only 121 runs in their 20 overs after being reduced to 55/4 and Lara said that given the nature of the pitch, 150-160 would have made him happy.

"I think a total of 150-160, you would have seen a different story. As I said, we lost three wickets in seven balls, and that sort of stopped our progress. We weren't going very quickly but we already decided that a total of 140 to 160 would be something that we would be happy with.

Hyderabad currently are at the bottom of the points table with zero points after matches and play next against Punjab Kings on April 9, 2023.

