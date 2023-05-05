IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya is a class player but...' - Former SA captain suggests GT skipper ahead of RR tie

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) occupy the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table at present. The defending champions lost their previous match, to bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals (DC), but remain in a comfortable position with six wins from nine games (12 points). Ahead of their marquee clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Friday evening (May 05), former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock shared some words of advice for Hardik.

Hardik has not had a great run with the bat this season. He has scored 213 runs at a strike rate of 117.03 with two fifties. Even in GT's five-run loss to DC, Hardik scored a 53-ball 59 but failed to accelerate when needed during the 131-run chase. Pollock backed Hardik to bat at No. 3, something which he is doing for the past few games, but feels he needs to change gears when needed and run hard between wickets.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former pacer said, "I don't think in his [Hardik Pandya's] role of the Gujarat Titans he needs to go down. If he was at Mumbai, he would probably still do it because of the firepower they have. I saw some good performances from him last year."

Pollock further asserted, "I think he maybe just needs to change gears at different times. I don't have an issue with him coming up higher. He is a class player and has got the ability to strike it really well."

"I know it is with his injuries that he has had. But if you have look back at the innings he played the other night, there's a lot to be said for people who charge between the wickets and put fielders under pressure. There were a lot of times when he would just hit the sweeper and just jog through," he added.